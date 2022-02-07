Exathlon All Star: The first eliminated is saved by the death of Marysol’s grandmother

The first removal of Exathlon All Star It was full of drama, because who would leave the circuits this February 6 was benefited by terrible news that includes the family of one of the competitors.

Four contestants were chosen to face each other, each with four lives, despite the fact that the blue athletes, Ernesto Cazares Y Doris del Moral were the first to win, but luck was not on the side of the first champion of Exathlon Mexico.

Ernesto ran out of lives in a close competition against Doris, thus being the first eliminated from the competition.

However, bad news allowed him to continue in the race, since Marysol Cortes She had to leave unexpectedly due to the death of her grandmother, so the place of the champion was taken by the parkurero.

“Everyone hold on, because I’m going with everything”, was what Ernesto said, after learning that he would keep his place.

On the other hand, sadness overwhelmed the competition, since the news affected Marysol to the point of making the decision to leave the competition, despite being among the favorites to win the championship.

“Rosique before you continue, I want to ask you for a special favor. I just found out that my maternal grandmother passed away. Suddenly you don’t understand life, suddenly you don’t know why things happen, but I think life hits you a little to teach you to learn… My request today is that you please let me take Ernesto’s place Because I need to see my family, I need to be with them…” Marysol asked the star presenter.

JAL