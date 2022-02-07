Everything you need to know about ‘Uncharted’, Tom Holland’s new movie

It’s today, it’s today! Uncharted, the film adaptation based on the game series of PlayStation created by naughty dog released its final trailer, which in addition to allowing us more clues about the direction of Nathan Drake in the story, it reminds us that the release date is getting closer.

Almost two weeks after seeing in theaters what promises to be the best adaptation of a video game to a movie (so far), we tell you everything we know about Uncharted.

Well, for starters… What is Uncharted?

As we mentioned earlier, Uncharted is a video game saga created by naughty dog and distributed by Sony ComputerEntertainment. The first game came out in 2007, and its latest installment was released 10 years later, in 2017.

It tells the story of Nathan Drake, an explorer who throughout the games embarks on different adventures with his friend and partner. Victor Sullivan.

What is the Uncharted movie about?

As with the video game, Sony was responsible for the production and distribution of the film adaptation, and shares the following synopsis.

“’Uncharted’ introduces us to a young, cunning and charismatic Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)”.

“In an epic action-adventure that spans the globe, the two embark on a perilous search for ‘the greatest treasure ever found’ while tracking down clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother. time”, reads the synopsis of Sony.

The focus of the story is centered precisely on Nathan, a modest young man who will overcome various vicissitudes until he meets Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan.

What did we see in the first Uncharted trailer?

Drake’s charismatic and relaxed character is shown in the trailer, which is distinguished by comical jokes and funny comments in the dialogues.

One of the aspects that surprised in this first preview is the faithful reproduction of the scenarios and the setting so similar to the video game saga.

Likewise, the physical and combat abilities of the characters will not disappoint Uncharted fans.

Uncharted cast

Tom Holland stars in this movie of adventures. After seeing him embodying one of the most beloved superheroes by Marvel fans (Spider-Man, who by the way premiered a movie a little over a month ago and was a hit) will be interesting to see him in the role of Nathan Drake.

Mark Wahlberg will play Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan, his colleague of adventures and misadventures. The case of Wahlberg is something particular, because at the beginning the actor was contemplated to be the Nathan Drake, but with the passage of time it was thought that he would be better the mentor and companion of the protagonist.

The distribution is completed with Antonio Banderas, of which it is still not completely clear what role it will play. They join him Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, a young bounty hunter who is Nate’s love interest, and tati gabrielle like Braddock.

Uncharted production team

Reuben Fleischer he was in charge of the direction; known for directing other films such as zombieland (2009), Gangster Squad (2013) and Venom (2018). The director and producer confirmed his participation in February 2020, after a long list of colleagues who canceled or refused to work on the film.

The script of the film is in charge of Art Marcum Y Matt Holloway, who was part of the writing team of Hombre de Hierro (2008), Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) or Men in Black: International (2019).

Chung Chung-hoon was in charge of photography; probably had to see his work in zombieland with Fleisher, since the dumbbell was carried out in a great way.

When is Uncharted released in theaters?

the premiere of Uncharted is just around the corner, because will hit theaters on February 10, 2022, date on which we can enjoy the new film by Tom Holland.