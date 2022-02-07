“Everyone has used the rights of Afghan women as a slogan”

Born in 1957, Sima Samar remembers a time when her country, Afghanistan, “was poor but relatively stable”; Everything had to be done in terms of equality, but she was able to go to school and study medicine. By the time he graduated, war had broken out. A long period of darkness was about to enter for Afghan women, subjected to the medieval laws of the Taliban regime for women.

“When I was born, in 1994, women were beaten in public for wearing white stockings,” recalls Zarifa Ghafari, the daughter of a colonel assassinated by the Taliban to try to intimidate her into resigning from her position as mayor. He resisted even though he now lives in exile in Germany. “It’s something temporary. I don’t know if tomorrow, next month or next year, but I’m going to come back”, he insists.

Samar and Ghafari are two of the ten Afghan activists honored last week in the European Parliament as finalists for the latest Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. They belong to two different generations but their diagnosis of what has happened in their country during the last two decades is identical and does not leave anyone very well, not even their own.

“If one day there were no women left in Afghanistan, what would the Taliban do, what would they talk about?”

“Afghanistan is a huge collective failure, a failure of the government, its citizens and the international community,” says Dr. Samar, a former Minister of Women’s Affairs. “It is clear to me, we are all to blame: citizens, the government, the international community, the media, men, women…”, admits Ghafari, who also accuses “everyone” of using “the women’s rights as a slogan” for their own benefit, including the Afghan government to get international money.

It was good for everyone to say that they had a female governor or a mayor like her “but then we didn’t have support to do our job,” adds the young Afghan. On her first day of work they received her with sticks and stones. It took months for him to have official protection to be able to work. He suffered several attacks. I knew that I could die. Last year his father was killed.

With her family threatened, staying was not an option when the Taliban regained power, but she detests the label of “refugee” or “exile,” Ghafari explains in an interview with this newspaper. There is genuine anger in her voice when she talks about the “idiotic power games” waged by the great powers at the expense of her country for decades, but there is also a feeling that actress Angelina Jolie, UNHCR’s special envoy for Afghan women, He spoke in his telematic speech at the opening of the conference: guilt for not being in his country now.

Put conditions on the Taliban

A few days before the European Parliament paid tribute to a dozen Afghan activists, several women who had demonstrated in Kabul disappeared and the international community sat down to talk in Oslo with the Taliban regime. Although the European Union assures that it is not equivalent to recognition, it has just opened a liaison office in Kabul to deal with the Afghan government. International recognition “is coming”, assured the Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to the AFP agency. The message of the guests of the European Parliament –among them, the Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi or the singer Aryana Sayeed– was clear: “Put conditions on the Taliban, make them pay a price”. And ask for concrete improvements in the situation of women, demanded Zarifa Ghafari, the voice of a new generation of activists skilled in the use of social networks.

The fall of Kabul surprised Samar on a family trip to the United States. He couldn’t come back or say goodbye. For the second time in his life, he lives in exile. The Taliban have continued to threaten his family and his appearances in the media have been rare. Her eyes mist over when she remembers all the work invested in creating the Ministry of Women’s Affairs or the Human Rights Commission, institutions closed with the return of the Taliban to power. “We had 500 employees, 14 offices, so much work…”, says Samar, 65, excitedly.

“Dr. Samar and the women of my mother’s generation opened doors for us. They started from scratch but so did we. We found ourselves in a country at war and we had to build the world we wanted. And then all of a sudden, boom, it all comes crashing down on you. It hurts,” says Ghafari, single at 27, a scandal by country standards, although happily engaged. Now she thinks of her cousin, who was about to finish high school and dreamed of going to college. “Afghan women always have to start from scratch.”

Since the Taliban have regained power, “they keep talking about women, about what we can do and what we can’t. If one day there were no women left in Afghanistan, what would they do, what would they talk about? They have to leave us alone. We are not your project.” He says the same thing to the international community: “Stop looking at Afghanistan as a project. We are a country of 44 million people.” The solution to their problems, he concludes, can only come from within.