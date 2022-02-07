Euphoria | “Malcolm & Marie”, the movie by Zendaya and Sam Levinson, which went unnoticed on Netflix | VIDEO | SKIP-INTRO

According to the criteria of Know more

Clarification: This article was first published on January 27, 2021. It was updated for the premiere of the second season of “Euphoria”

Like all of us, the COVID-19 pandemic also changed the plans of Zendaya Y Sam Levinson. In March 2020, the actress and director were about to start filming the second season of “euphoria”, the series that made them a sensation in Hollywood, when they had to cancel everything to go into quarantine. A month later and in their capacity as producers of the program, the concern of having their work team unemployed made them think of a project that could overcome confinement. Zendaya offered to film at her house. Sam came up with all sorts of ideas. From a psychological thriller to a horror movie that brought back agent kc, one of the characters he played in his Disney era. Nothing seemed to convince her of her until the filmmaker took an incident from her personal life as a starting point: the day he forgot to thank her wife at the premiere of one of her films. Thus was born the original idea of ​​“Malcolm & Marie”, a film that takes place in a single location and in a single night, the night in which Malcolm, a young filmmaker, arrives home with Marie, his supermodel girlfriend, after the premiere of the most promising of his films and in the one you forgot to mention in your acceptance speech.

LOOK: “Euphoria” shows again why Zendaya is a great actress | REVIEW

To start filming, Sam and Zendaya put up money from their own pockets. John David Washington, the actor who was called up to play Malcolm, did the same. The $2.5 million budget film began shooting in June 2020 with a 20-person crew that had been left adrift by the postponement of “Euphoria 2.” They moved to Carmel, California, because it was the only place they could film without permission on private property. After 12 days of pre-production and 14 days of shooting, “Malcolm & Marie” was ready. Only 20 minutes of footage was shown in September at the Toronto Film Festival market, but the interest was so great that Netflix, after a dispute with other streaming giants such as HBO and Amazon, paid $30 million to have it on its website. Catalogue. Its creators decided to share the profits with that small team with which they had worked and donate a fraction to an NGO that provides food to soup kitchens in the US.

Sam Levinson, director, screenwriter and producer of “Malcolm & Marie”, drew attention in 2018 with the film “Assassination Nation”, but it would be the following year that he would gain more followers with “Euphoria”. (Photo: AFP)

Could a movie like “Malcolm & Marie” have been made in different circumstances? Sam Levinson thinks not. “(Without the pandemic) We would have filmed the second season of ‘Euphoria’ and I’m not sure if we would have explored the avenue of something as simple as a (love) relationship. At the time we shot all we had was a location, two extraordinary actors and a crew stripped down to the essential people. That was all we allowed ourselves to tell this story. I definitely think this movie wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for what’s going on in the world right now.”, The director tells us in a Zoom video call in which Zendaya was also present.

LOOK: “Euphoria”: who are the true couples of the stars of the series | PHOTOS

For the actress and producer, the filming of “Malcolm & Marie” would not have been the same without the ties that were strengthened in “Euphoria” both with Levinson and with the director of photography Marcell Rév and the rest of those involved, whom so John David Washington was well integrated.

“We formed a unity, a safe space that allowed us on set to honestly navigate the scenes. I never felt that I was being judged or that there was anything that could be classified as a bad idea. We gave ourselves licenses to try and say what we wanted and be as honest as we could be. And I feel like that space freed me from a lot of pressure (…) Although there was a lot of fear because I wanted everyone to be safe and we were also taking risks by putting our own money, along with all the creative fears involved, there was a general feeling of gratitude and appreciation for being able to be there”, Explains the actress who last year became the youngest to win the Emmy in a dramatic series category.

That good vibe also made productive the 12-day quarantine everyone on the team followed as they arrived at the Caterpillar House, a luxury home designed by the architectural firm Feldman, which served as the sole location. There, Zendaya says, they finished shaping the script, which until then had no clear ending.

“We came to Carmel without a third act. Sam had an idea of ​​how the story would end, but we didn’t really know how we would get there. In those 12 days of quarantine we were in our rooms together or sometimes even in the parking lot and we just got into each part of the dialogue, each word, each moment, we asked ourselves questions and had beautiful discussions about relationships, about love, about the film industry and, sometimes, about absolutely nothing in particular. I like to think that this all blended into the characters and also helped how Sam ended up building that third act,” says ‘Z’, as Sam calls her in every interaction during the Zoom chat.

Zendaya and John David Washington in “Malcolm & Marie.” (Photo: Netflix / Diffusion)

Zendaya is lavish in praise when discussing Levinson, who, in her own words, saw dramatic potential in her when up to that point in her career there had been no creditable work on that record. “Sam does not involve his ego when he is creating art, he only gets the best version of the script, or the character, he looks for the most authentic, and that challenges you,” says the Californian.

The director, for his part, says “he doesn’t see a ceiling on the talent” of his partner. “(Not knowing how far it can go) ends up inspiring me because the possibilities are endless (…) I think it’s very rare to find people like that, with whom you connect, with whom you share tastes and with whom you like to work and want to stay with that person whom you already feel like your family to continue growing”, says the 37-year-old director who forged his love for cinema watching movies on TCM with his father, studied acting at Lee Strasberg and began his career on stage.

John David Washington and Zendaya in “Malcolm & Marie.” (Photo: Netflix / Diffusion)

Perhaps for this reason it is not uncommon for “Malcolm & Marie” to be mentioned as references to film classics such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf” by Mike Nichols or “A Streetcar Named Desire” by Elia Kazan, and above all that it stands out the “theatricality” of the film, which offers its actors very long monologues in which many nods to current popular culture are present (from “The Lego Movie” to Denzel Washington, the father of the film’s protagonist) in a script that Zendaya considers a “dream” for any actor.

The cast of “Euphoria” began the script reading for the second season in March 2020. They were supposed to start filming in the fortnight of the month, but COVID-19 changed the plans. (Photo: HBO)

Is it a breaking point in the interpretive? The actress prefers not to see it that way. “I don’t think I think about this in such a macro way, in such a general sense of my career, but rather I think about what can make me a better artist. Sometimes that means accepting things that are challenging and that scare me a little bit. And I hope to continue to do that, I hope that every time he tries out a new role or finds a new character it’s essentially a breaking point. I think that’s the idea: to have the spirit of wanting to improve,” she states.

“Malcolm & Marie” is available on Netflix. The film offers a script with many levels of emotions for the audience, because, although it was deliberately chosen not to shoot it in color, in Zendaya’s words, the characters are “the complete opposite of black and white”.

“Malcolm & Marie” was filmed by Zendaya and John David Washington in quarantine for COVID-19. (Poster: Netflix)

The token :

Qualification: “Malcolm & Mary”

Synopsis: When a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from the premiere of their film, mounting tensions and painful revelations lead them to redefine their relationship.

Director: Sam Levinson

Actors: Zendaya and John David Washington

Qualification: On Rotten Tomatoes the film has a positive rating of 56%.

RELATED VIDEO :

Julia Garner explains her role in Anna Sorokin (Anna Delvey) for “Inventing Anna”, the new Netflix. (Source: Skip Intro)