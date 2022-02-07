Emotional! Greeicy and Mike Bahía revealed the possible names for their baby

COLOMBIA – Greeicy Y Mike Bay They make up one of the most beloved couples in the world of entertainment. For more than ten years they have shown that their love story is more than true. They have done so through music and displays of affection that their own fans have had the honor of enjoying.

As a sign that the public has been a fundamental part of the relationship, the man from Cali chose an important concert in which the Colombian participated to ask her to marry him. It was an unforgettable moment, both for the singer of “Los Besos” and for each person who was a spectator. Nobody expected it!

Almost two months after the marriage proposal, Greeicy Y Mike Bay They confirmed that they are in the sweet wait. With the video clip of the song called “Att: Amor”, both shared that sweet news that moved their most loyal fans. Since then, there are many who remain on the lookout for the day-to-day events of the artists.

Recently, the press conference of the “Lovers tours” which will start at the beginning of next March. And although the parents-to-be had planned to talk only about the concerts they will give in Colombiathe journalists did not miss the opportunity to question them about the arrival of the new member of the family.

With a big mom-to-be smile, Greeicy unveiled possible names for the baby. “If it’s a girl she’s going to be Arena, if it’s a boy she sees being Kai. I think we are for Kai”, said the artist. On the other hand, Mike Bay revealed the possible date of birth. “We will know the day he is born, back in April, after the tour,” he said before the camera.