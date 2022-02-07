Emma Watson mistaken for Emma Roberts in ‘Harry Potter’ special

The documentary film “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” was the best way to receive 2022 for fans of this magical film saga, but this special of hbo max is involved in controversy due to a brutal mistake, they confused Emma Watson with emma roberts.

20 years after the premiere of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, the main cast, including Emma WatsonDaniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, met at Hogwarts castle to relive the most moving and fun moments they experienced during the filming of the first film in the franchise, even revealed secrets of the cast, as well as the platonic loves of several actors.

FORMER PARTICIPANT OF “ENAMORÁNDONOS” ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF LUXURY CARS

This project became one of the most anticipated this year and was overshadowed by a post-production error of the documentary filmthe editing team confused Emma Watson with emma roberts in one of the scenes of “Harry Potter: I’m going back to Hogwarts.”

At the start of the special Emma Watson narrates the first approach he had with the first book of “Harry Potter”, when she was eight years old and her father read it to her brother and her over and over again.

I think I was eight years old when the first book came out, it became a family passion, my dad did the voice of each character and my brother and I were obsessed, we begged him to keep reading and every time he finished a chapter we told him ‘one more Please, one more,’ revealed the actress.

While the actress describes her memory, a photograph of a girl with Minnie Mouse ears appears on the screen, however, that little girl was not Emma Watsonotherwise emma roberts.

MULTIVERSE? MEET THE SPARROW, THE NEW HEROES IN “THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY”

The photograph that was presented was published emma roberts on February 8, 2012 through his Instagram account, and the potterheads they soon found out. So they filled the post with comments, tagging the actress from Harry Potter already hbo max.

At the moment neither Watson nor Roberts have been mentioned about the error of hbo maxmuch less the streaming platform or the production of the documentary filmthe truth is that fans of the saga do not stop making the mistake evident through social networks.

(Aline Nunez)