Emma Stone: This is the HUGE FORTUNE she got from “Cruella” and “La, la, land”

Emma Stone is one of the actresses who have marked the 21st century. Her career in the cinema began in 2007 with the movie “Superbad” and since then his face and voice have appeared in major Hollywood films.

This November 6, the American actress turns 33 and throughout her career has managed to amass a large fortune for millions and millions of dollarswhich was highly favored with her most recent participation in “Cruella”, the film where she played the villain of “101 Dalmatians”.

Emma Stone’s work has earned her several accolades, including an Oscar and a Golden Globe. But, in addition, the American was also the highest paid actress of 2017, with an approximate earnings of 22.1 million euros, according to Forbes magazine, for the movie “La la land”.

However, according to the platform Celebrity Net Worth, Emma Stone has a net worth of 30 million dollarsamassed after his participation in films such as “Superbad” (2007), “Easy A” (2010), “The Help” (2011), “Birdman” (2014) and “La La Land” (2016), “Maniac” (2018).

The American dazzled by giving life to Cruella de Vil, a fashion-crazed villain who netted her an $8 million profit, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Furthermore, they pointed out that the sequel Emma Stone could earn up to $10 million for the project.

In Hollywood, the debate about pay equity for artists is growing more intense. The issue, Stone noted for Out Magazine, affected her directly. “In my career so far, I have needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut in order to have parity with its”, he said during an interview about the movie “Battle of the Sexes”.

