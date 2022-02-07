Emma Stone reappears after being a mother at the premiere of ‘Cruella’ and surprises her very long hair

Emma Stone has returned publicly, attending an event for the first time after her recent motherhood. And it wasn’t for just anyone, but for the premiere of ‘Cruella’, her next film, in Los Angeles.

For the appointment, the 32-year-old actress chose a black suit from Louis Vuitton, as well as a red bag from the same brand and jewels from the high jewelry collection of the same house.





Emma Stone at the premiere of ‘Cruella’ | Getty

This has been as we say first event for the actress after becoming a mother with her husband Dave McCary. Although they have always been very discreet with their relationship, it was learned that they had married in September 2020. In January of last year it was confirmed that the protagonist of ‘La la land’ was pregnant, and a source close to the couple explained that: “It’s been really nice for them to be home and spend this time together before the baby. They’re going to be the best parents; they’re both great with the kids and make a great team.”

Undoubtedly the detail that has attracted the most attention from the public reappearance of the actress is the very long blonde hair that she now has. She had never worn Emma Stone’s hair so long before, not even in character for one of her movies. She has also left it lightened, showing the natural tone of her hair. Little did they know that Emma is actually blonde, and not red-haired, as she is used to showing herself.





Emma Stone at the premiere of ‘Cruella’ | Getty

Prior to the film’s release, Stone told SiriusXM what it was like to accept the 2017 Best Actress Oscar from her childhood crush, Leonardo Dicaprio.

“I had seen ‘Titanic’ seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a signed picture of him in my room that I got for my birthday when I was like 12 and I was walking up to Leo and I thought, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it”.

The amused actress adds, “I think he probably thinks I’m a little weird, because every time I see him at an event I get nervous. But he’s really sweet. He’s stuck in my head like Jack Dawson. He always will be.”

