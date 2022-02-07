Emma Stone is seen in an advanced state of pregnancy

Emma Stone was caught shopping while showing off her huge baby bump.

Emma Stone was captured last Friday leaving to buy some things in a store in Los Angeles, while showing her advanced state of pregnancy.

In the images the famous actress wears a black maxi dress long-sleeved, brown sandals, sunglasses and a face mask.

The actress was seen picking up a pink and orange painting, at the same time that he grabbed his cell phone and adjusted his straight hair.

Emma Stone is in the final stretch of her pregnancy, so she will soon become a mother for the first time alongside her husband, screenwriter Dave McCary.

Last month an anonymous source revealed to Us Weekly that the famous is very happy and healthy.

“He looks great, he looks healthy, he’s radiant. She is constantly screaming and cooing”, revealed the anonymous source.

Emma Stone and her pregnancy

The news that Emma Stone is pregnant was only released in November when she was seen with a white shirt, beige overalls, black flip-flops and a white cap, while a mask hung from his face.

Two months later, other images were leaked on social networks where he is seen walking wearing a face mask and black clothes, with his very visible belly.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary They began their romance at the end of 2017 and two years later they announced their engagement, this with a romantic photo on Instagram.