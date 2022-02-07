Elisabeth Moss stars in the Apple TV series “Shining Girls”

The series will premiere the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday. Photo: Courtesy

“Shining Girls”, the Apple TV series will premiere worldwide on Friday, April 29, 2022. Hailing from MRC Television, the eight-episode metaphysical drama stars Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men”).

The series will premiere the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Based on Lauren Beukes’ bestseller, “Shining Girls”, the series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after a traumatic assault.

Shining Girls—Official Teaser | AppleTV+

When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors his own case, he teams up with experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of his attacker. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality keep their assailant one step ahead.

In addition to Moss and Moura, the thriller also stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell completing the cast.

“Shining Girls” is adapted for television and produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner. In addition to starring, Moss directs and produces through Love and Squalor Pictures alongside Lindsey McManus.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton are executive producers through Appian Way. Directors Daina Reid and Michelle MacLaren serve as executive producers, the latter on behalf of MacLaren Entertainment, along with Rebecca Hobbs. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.