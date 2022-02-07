Eddie Hearn puts conditions to sign Terence…

Eddie Hearn is open to hiring the welterweight champion of the WBO, Terence Crawford, as long as you understand the conditions that signing with DAZN.

“He is a world-class fighter, of course we are interested in signing him. Everything translates to the true value that this fighter has, ”he revealed. Hearn in interview with MMA Hour. “The problem is what we can offer him in that division.”

Hearn confessed that his interest in Crawford It does not go through an aspect of distrust in the fighter, but rather he feels that they will not be able to approach the numbers that await in his corner.

“I am interested because he is an extraordinary fighter, but I honestly think that we would suffer to give him the numbers he wanted, unless he was a little more understanding,” said the British promoter.

Crawford was linked with top rank until his fight last November against Shawn Porter. He recently filed a complaint accusing the company of Bob Arum.

Hearn shared his point of view and accepted that the promoter may not have done the best job with Crawford.

“As a fighter he is extraordinary, but I think maybe top rank didn’t do a great job with Crawford at a promotional level”, commented Eddie.

Hearn acknowledged that one of the biggest impediments he faces to being able to sign Crawford is the current domain PBC with the welterweight elite.

“It is a weight originally dominated by PBC”, he mentioned. So it’s one thing to sign Terence and pay him good money, but another is to see what we can offer him that is also attractive to DAZN“.

Eddie Hearn’s conditions to sign Terence Crawford

the president of Matchroom Boxing has like the star of that weight conor benn, but English is on the rise in his career.

Crawford couldn’t get the fight with Errol Spence, and now with the unification between Spence Y Yordenis Ugas, it is still difficult to find another renowned challenger.

“We don’t have access to the other elite welterweights that can make a worthwhile fight,” he said. “Errol Spence just to give you the best example. Here our doubt continues to be in the money that Crawford can generate.