Dwayne Johnson The Rock will be at the 2022 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI is giving pleasant surprises, first with the teams that made it this far: Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, in addition to the halftime show where rappers such as Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, among others, will be present; now they have announced that Dwayne Johnson will be at SoFi Stadium next Sunday, February 13.

Both the NFL and the WWE wrestler published on their social networks that rock will make a special appearance in Los Angeles.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field FINALLY… came true. This will be historic,” wrote The Rock on his Instagram account. Instagram.

It’s not the first time Dawyne Johnson has made a Super Bowl appearance., since in 2020 he was in charge of presenting the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium.

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

The Cincinnati Bengals will be facing the Los Angeles Rams at their home, SoFi Stadium, next Sunday February 13 at 5:30 p.m. Central Mexico.

Where to watch the 2022 Super Bowl

channel 5

Aztec 7

ESPN

Star +

Fox Sports

