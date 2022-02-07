Dwayne Johnson retracts his defense of Joe Rogan after dividing his fans

Dwayne Johnson said he had a “teachable moment” after dividing his fans with his response to Joe Rogan.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood star was criticized for being quick to praise the podcaster American, who caused several musicians to boycott Spotify due to its spread of “disinformation” about the covid-19 vaccine.

In a lengthy video, Rogan addressed the situation, telling his followers that he thinks “a lot of people had a distorted perception of what I do.”

“[Mi] podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, especially two episodes,” he said, adding: “I do not intend to promote disinformation. I’m not trying to be controversial. I have never tried to do anything with this podcast aside from talking to people and having interesting conversations.”

In response to the video, Johnson wrote: “You have done great things here bro. You articulated it perfectly,” adding that he hopes to “visit the show one day and share a tequila with you.”

A contingent of Johnson fans were disappointed by the actor’s response, and are now asking him to reconsider his stance after a compilation of Rogan saying the n-word more than 20 times it resurfaced online.

The clip was shared by artist India Arie, who said she would be removing her music from Spotify on Tuesday (February 1) due to Rogan’s “racial language.”

In a later dig-in post on Instagram, Arie shared the compilation that was edited from various episodes of the podcast by Rogan recorded before 2019.

“In no uncertain terms, my position on this issue is that he shouldn’t even say that word,” Arie told his followers. “Don’t say it, in any context.”

Another clip shows Rogan as he compares a black neighborhood to the movie. Planet of the Apes.

Joe Rogan apologized for the resurfaced clips where he can be heard using the n-word on several occasions (Getty Images)

Alerting Johnson to the existence of these clips, author Don Winslow wrote: “You are a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy who used and laughed at using the n-word dozens of times, it’s a terrible use of your energy. Have you ever heard the many racist statements this man made about black people?

Johnson thanked Winslow for bringing the clips to his attention, saying he has now “become educated as to the full narrative. [sobre Rogan]”.

“Thank you very much for this, I listen to you as well as everyone else here 100 percent. I was not aware of your use of the n-word before my comments, but now I’ve educated myself as to his full narrative. It is a learning moment for me. MahaloHave a great and productive weekend, brother,” Johnson replied.

Dwayne Johnson said he had a “teachable moment” regarding Joe Rogan amid controversy over his use of the n-word (twitter)

On Saturday (February 6), Rogan issued an apology on Instagram, stating, “There’s nothing I can do to reverse that, I wish I could. I hope, in any case, that this can be a teaching moment”.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Spotify quietly removed 113 episodes from the episodes of the podcast most controversial of Rogan.