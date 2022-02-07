Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner: they wear the same look that will become a trend

Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner They know how to take risks when it comes to fashion and here we have the proof of it. They have a similar dress, although a different style.

When two celebrities have similarities in their outfits it is because we are witnessing a new trend and this is what happened with one of the bets with which Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner has impacted us.

The similar look between Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner

At the moment that two fashion greats come together, it is more than clear to us that this will be a reference to include in our next closet. Through social networks our favorite celebrities share his most risky and extravagant looksand this was the case of Dua Lipa and Kendall Jenner, who showed that they have similar tastes, when it comes to fashion.

The first to show the look was Kendall, who wore it in November of last year, attended the wedding of her friend Lauren Pérez and which became a trend due to its risky and low-cut style.

The dress that caused problems for Kendall Jenner is now worn by Dua Lipa Instagram: Kendall Jenner

For the occasion, she wore a sleeveless black dress, with a silhouette full of front stripes that reveals a large part of the torso in sight, showing the skin. It is a Mônot from the spring/summer 2022 collection, which is not yet available for sale.

Now recently Dua Lipa wore a similar look and did not show it off on social media. The famous singer, who just went viral for ending her relationship with her boyfriend, opted for a sleeveless, long dress with my front fringes, which notoriously had more fabric.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It is a design of Christopher Esber and this if you can buy it on its website, although at the moment it is out of stock.

If both have already shown a little skin and decided to wear this type of model, it means that it is a trend that is coming strong for this 2022.

What do you think?