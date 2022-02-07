Dressing Kurt Cobain: why it’s the best thing you can do

If they had coincided in space and time, the centennials they would have extolled before our eyes Kurt Cobain as an icon of incontrovertible style. Without hesitation and live and direct. They would have done well, if you ask us, even those men of a different generation. In fact, what are we doing theorizing when we can turn this hypothesis into a reality?

We will therefore be clearer and more concise: When you don’t know what to wear, dress like Kurt Cobain. “But… why position it as a priority reference when we have an infinity of current examples that it is possible to follow and imitate day by day?” You may ask yourself. Once again, we will answer bluntly: because vocalist’s outfit Nirvana, who was one of the most irreverent characters in the music scene from the end of the 80s to the beginning of the 90s, is the order of the day.

If you start thinking about it, reflecting and questioning it carefully, you will realize that, in reality, this comeback in terms of style does not sound so crazy. Which even makes sense. Isn’t fashion, like history, cyclical? And, generally speaking, hasn’t looking back become the hobby human’s favourite? It was Google who was in charge of crowning nostalgia as a prevailing trend in 2018, but little seems to have changed in the four years since.

That is why we ourselves have spoken to you about the resurgence of the Y2K or dosmilera aesthetic, whose affection among TikTok members is comparable to that of lovers of the streetwear by the fashion of the nineties, and of grunge style recovery, musical genre with a defined look that Nirvana led during its seven years of activity, on the catwalk. At the time we found evidence in the autumn / winter 2021 – 2022 collections, but the spring / summer 2022 proposals of Acne Studios, Doublet, GmbH, Celine, Andrea Crews, Diesel, Loewe and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro they let us see that this resurrection will last more than a day -and a season-.