Did you know that Chanel met Spielberg? We tell you how the meeting was

They say that after the storm comes calm, but in this case there are still some small embers to subside. Suffering a public ‘lynching’ is not a dish of good taste for anyone and Chanel, our representative at Eurovision this year, knows it better than anyone, however, she has pulled on her resilience to focus on the musical contest and be able to return to Spain with the precious silver microphone under the arm. After questioning the voting for the final of the Benidorm Fest and being harshly criticized on social networks for prevailing over other proposals such as Rigoberta Bandini and her song Ay mama or Tanxugueiras with her Galician anthem Terra, Chanel has decided to throw the rest in her rehearsals and the little free time that he has left in his agenda he invests in promoting the candidacy of his topic SloMo and it was during one of these interviews, specifically the one given to the radio station Europe FM when The surprising connection of the singer with the popular film director Steven Spielberg has been known.

Born in Cuba in 1991, Chanel knew from a very young age that her thing was the entertainment world and after overcoming all the obstacles that were put in her way, she has ended up becoming a 360º artist because in addition to being a singer she has to her credit an important career as a musical actress. And it was precisely one of these productions that led him to pack his bags, set course for the United States and have the opportunity to meet and chat with Spielberg himself.

Selected to replace the main performer in the adaptation of the musical West Side Story in Spain, Chanel decided to reject this role to try it in Hollywood. “I showed up on a Monday and the next day I got a message: ‘Steven is in the room.’ We were five Anitas from around the world, we walked in two by two and when I walked into attack. Steven was here, he shook my hand, he thanked me for coming all the way, he told me I was very talented and… a lot of shit.“, Recounted the artist. “I was standing and looking at us through the screen, so I can say that I am on Steven Spielberg’s mobile” added the singer.

Finally, the role of Anita was taken by the American Ariana DeBose and although there were those who praised her role, the truth is that the film was a failure at the box office and only managed to raise 60 million euros over the 90 million that had been estimated. Good or bad for Chanel, the truth is that not being the one selected in the casting did not make her fall apart, on the contrary, it pushed her to continue working to achieve another new challenge, in this case dazzle next May 14 in Turin.