Did Ariana Grande start the recording of the Met Him Last Night video?

Ariana Grande is one of the stars who collaborated with Demi Lovato on her long-awaited return to music with the album ‘Dancing With the Devil… The Art Of Starting Over’, fans believe that both traveled to the island of Hawaii to record the official video of your theme.

Ariana Grande showed her ability as a composer in the most recent record material of Demi lovatoboth actresses collaborated on the song ‘Met Him Last Night’where the interpreter of ‘Positions’ was inspired by the painful experiences that her colleague lived in recent years.

Ever since the teamwork of the music stars was announced, their fandoms were excited by the possibility of hearing and seeing them together in a music video. doDemi lovato Y Ariana Grande they already recorded the clip of ‘Met Him Last Night’?

The singer from ‘Cool For The Summer’ revealed that the duo would be filming a videoalthough I do not specify when, nor the concept or the release date, Internet users discovered a possible clue to the project.

ARIANA GRANDE AND DEMI LOVATO RECORD VIDEO FOR ‘MET HIM LAST NIGHT IN HAWAII?

Through the social networks Ariana Grandethe singer shared an image that gave a lot to talk about, although it is not very clear the background of the snapshot seems to be in a tropical destination, fans quickly went to the profile of Demi lovato and found that she traveled to Hawaii. OMG!

In the Instagram stories of Demi lovatoshared with his more than 102 million followers a photograph of the island’s landscape, the singer He added a message where he wrote that he will surprise fans with new images very soon.

Other well-known people from the team of the former Nickelodeon girl and the former Disney girl are also in Hawaiiso the rumors of an alleged recording of video from ‘Met Him Last Night’ on the island they are in the air.

Neither of them has confirmed or denied these assumptions, nor is the release date of the video clip known, but we are sure that everyone is already eager to enjoy the project.

The theme in collaboration of the two celebrities It was a global success, since its launch it entered the most important popularity charts such as the Billboard Hot 100. Wow!

