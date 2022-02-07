Date, Channel and Schedule of the match Santos Laguna vs Club América | Day 5 | MX League | Closure 2022

The Eagles of America have had a disastrous start to the Clausura 2022 Tournament after only accumulating one point, as a result of their draw against The Puebla Strip of the first Date, where the ordeal for the azulcremas would begin when facing issues of injuries, expulsions and poor style of play, in addition to adding the new fall in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, an aspect that does not encourage the fans who are still waiting to see fulfill the promise made by the Coapa Board in November when the UNAM Pumas eliminated the Azulcremas in the Quarter finals of Shout Mexico Opening 2021.

That letter from the leadership promised to provide better results and install the Eagles in the place it deserves, however, the opposite has happened, at the moment, the America club He ranks second to last in the campaign. Therefore, their next duel will be vital to leave the dreaded area of ​​the General Tablethe adversaries to defeat are those led by Peter Caixinhaa squad that is not at its best either, even accumulates a point like the Americanists, being the only clubs with that figure.

The confrontation between verdiblancos and azulcremas is one of the most attractive of this Matchday 5 of the MX League, The appointment will be next Saturday, February 12, at the Corona Stadium, where the Warriors They will seek to make their home ground weigh and try their first victory, the same objective as those commanded by Santiago Solari, after the loss to the Athletic San Luiswhile those from Torreón were offended on Matchday 4 by the Atlas Red and Black 2-1.

Technical sheet of the meeting (Day 5- Liga MX- Clausura 2022)

Game: Santos Laguna vs Club America

Place: SST Stadium

Date: Saturday February 12, 2022

Schedule: 9:00 p.m.

Transmission: TUDN

Last results Santos against America

During the Shout Mexico Opening 2021 the Eagles of America faced Santos Laguna in the Azteca Stadium on Day 14 obtaining a favorable 2-1 with the works of the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo and the now Tigres player, Sebastián Córdova. While in the Guard1anes 2021 at the home of the Warriors on Date 4 they tied 1-1, the goal for the azulcremas was Henry Martin just before the end of the first part. Will Santiago Solari get the first victory of this Clausura?