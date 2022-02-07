CTO signs an agreement to train military doctors
Signing of the collaboration agreement between CTO and MIDE.
Thus, the teaching military doctors and general practitioners will be able to opt for the virtual training program with permanent access to the content and will be monitored by the coordination committee, made up of representatives of the Armed Forces, and by the CTO academic director.
The signing of the agreement, which took place at the MIDE headquarters, was attended by Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfafrom the general manager of CTO Dominicana, Raul Diaz Vazquezand Brigadier General Francisco Antonio Ovalle Pichardorector of the Higher Institute for Defense.
They also participated Aurelia Mayolacademic coordinator of the Dominican CTO, Colonel Samuel Montero Garcia, the general director of the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces. and the Medical Colonel Jose Dario Richardson Lopez.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.