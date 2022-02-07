CTO signs an agreement to train military doctors

Signing of the collaboration agreement between CTO and MIDE.

group in postgraduate training for the health sector, and the(MIDE) have signed a collaboration agreement. The objective of the agreement is to train military doctors in the(Enurm) in order to raise the performance and bet on the academic excellence of the doctors of the Armed Forces.

Thus, the teaching military doctors and general practitioners will be able to opt for the virtual training program with permanent access to the content and will be monitored by the coordination committee, made up of representatives of the Armed Forces, and by the CTO academic director.

The signing of the agreement, which took place at the MIDE headquarters, was attended by Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Diaz Morfafrom the general manager of CTO Dominicana, Raul Diaz Vazquezand Brigadier General Francisco Antonio Ovalle Pichardorector of the Higher Institute for Defense.

They also participated Aurelia Mayolacademic coordinator of the Dominican CTO, Colonel Samuel Montero Garcia, the general director of the Central Hospital of the Armed Forces. and the Medical Colonel Jose Dario Richardson Lopez.