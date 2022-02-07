Cruella’s voice; Emma Stone dressed by designer Jenny Beavan

Cruella the latest Disney movie, where fashion plays a fundamental role in telling the story of the iconic villain. And it is that Cruella de Vil she has half white and half black hair, which is a symbol of the duality that lives inside her, where goodness and evil coexist in a story of contrasts, sometimes angel and sometimes devil.

Duality that is perfectly expressed in the narrative of the film through fashion, as a means of expression and empowerment. Jenny Beavan is the designer responsible for emma stone wardrobethe protagonist, who wears 47 different looks in the film.

l Costume designer Jenny Beavan, who is a 10-time Oscar nominee.

In Cruella’s outfits the colors white, black and red are always present.

The film takes place in the 70s, so the fashion of that time is shown.

The looks tell the story of Estella until she became Cruella. The film takes place in the 70s, where fashion had a punk/rock style influence. Vivienne Westwoodand this becomes the signature style of the understated Estella, who wears dyed red hair and little makeup, only dressing up glamorously to pull off her master cons.

But for the extravagant Cruella three colors must always be present: black, white and red, both in her wardrobe and in her makeup and hairstyle. And with this alter ego, the sweet and vulnerable Estella is buried, to give birth to an empowered, invincible and strong woman with a lot of black eyeliner, leather jacket, latex, pale complexion and very red lips that serve as an iron armor. to protect her from anyone who might harm her.

With her, dramatic and voluminous dresses are born that will be the mark of the new glamorous and eccentric villain who is not afraid of anything. In all of them she sees the rock influence and punk style. The use of accessories becomes minimal, thus turning all the attention to the emblematic dresses.

One of them, the one she wears when she gets out of the garbage truck, is a part pink dress with newspapers, where the very long train comes off as the truck moves forward. And another, the red one he wears when he gets out of the car and enters the Black and White dance with a red skirt made of 5,060 fabric petals, cut and sewn by hand.

The last outfit in the film, a half white and half black latex and cloth outfit, is a symbol of how she finally embraces and accepts the duality of her nature and welcomes her into her own being.

A very interesting fact is that the production of the film summoned social organizations from Argentina, Mexico and Brazil to join the project and promote the inclusion of people in vulnerable situations through trades in the textile industry. The Mexican workshop that participated is called Impacto, and it is from a group of women in Chiapas that strengthen the textile and craft sectors, to improve the economy and health of them and their families.

If you are a fan of fashion, this film is a delight for the eyes that appreciate the talent of good design and haute couture.

BY BRENDA JAET

