Cruella: Disney | Glenn Close vs. Emma Stone

In less than a month it will be released cruel, the Disney prequel starring Emma Stone. But apparently the original interpreter Glenn Close does not want to see another in her position.

Less than a month until the next Disney premiere, cruel. This prequel will be set in London in 1970, in the midst of the punk rock revolution where a young woman named Estella decides to make a name for herself based on her designs, although in the middle she will suffer certain events that will make her become the villain of 101 DalmatiansCruella de Vil, a character who was played by Glenn Close 24 years ago.

However, in this movie, where all the evils he went through will be told cruel before becoming the heartless acquaintance who only seeks her benefit, she will not be Glenn Close as the protagonist, but Emma Stone. Directed by Craig Gillespie, on May 28 it will arrive with a Premier Access to Disney Plus thus telling the origins of this character.

But, despite the fact that the Emma Stone adaptation is highly anticipated by fans, the film of Glenn Close was one of the favorites and, to this day, remains etched in the collective memory of that generation. And, strange as it may seem, this includes the actress herself, who cannot forget the role that catapulted her to international fame and positioned her as a favorite of young people and adults.

In a recent interview with Variety, Close said he has “great wishes to be Cruella again”. In fact, he also stated that he has several proposals in his mind that could work for the story, and although he did not reveal any, he said, “has a great story to make a new Cruella with his Cruella, in which he arrives in New York and disappears into the sewers”.

This is not the first time that Glenn, who established herself as the eternal loser of the Oscar Awards, talks about the Disney villain. It is that, on Halloween last year, she decided to put on Cruella’s characteristic coats again and, also, modify her hair so that it is half black and half white without forgetting her standing hair.