Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed account on Instagram with 400 million followers

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person to have 400 million followers on Instagram. There is no doubt that this man was born to break records in all areas of his life, and this day he surprised us with the number of followers he collects from his user.

Until September 2021, the striker had 237 million followers that made him the most followed man in the applicationan amount that in a matter of months grew exponentially.

Cristiano appears in second place on the list that lists the most followed accounts on said social network, and is only below the Instagram account itself, which holds the record with 469 million followers.

The attacker who this February 5 reached the age of 37 has, so far, 3 thousand 242 publications, with an average of 10 million ‘likes’ for each one and only follows 500 users.

Among the things he shares is his extravagant lifestyle, his romantic and family moments, his professional achievements and one that another video commercial.

Last year it was estimated that each sponsorship exposed in its user would be leaving 1.6 million dollars, as reported by the company specialized in social networks ‘Hopper HQ’.

