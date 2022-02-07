Courteney Cox, the new style benchmark for basic looks

who has not seen friends You’re not only missing out on one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history, you’re also missing out on an opportunity to draw inspiration from two of the most iconic styles of the ’90s and ’00s: Rachel Green (the most iconic character on Jennifer Aniston), and in an undeserved second place that of her faithful and best friend Monica Geller. The role played by the very Courtney Cox, who at 57 has managed to dethrone the memorable style of his character.

Monica and Courteney’s looks have always had a lot in common. Basic, comfortable, functional… but at the same time with a novel touch and trend that makes them unique. Both always bet on basic wardrobe items, but combined in the most successful way. Jeans, shirts, fine sweaters… If Geller, through her outfits, perfectly reflected the trends that marked the 90’s era, then Cox is an expert in doing exactly the same with current novelties.

This is how he has shown it in his latest (and inspiring) street style look in which the key piece is a check print long coatthat is, one of the most viral garments of this season.

The actress was caught by some photographers while enjoying a walk through the streets of London. For the occasion, Courteney opted to wear one of her most elegant day-to-day outfits to date. A very functional look that we can all imitate thanks to the garments that the celebrity.

As simple as three pieces. As simple as that. Courteney Cox decided to wear a sophisticated red midi dress that is barely visible from the bottom. A basic wardrobe classic that he combined wonderfully with two of the most viral garments of winter 2022: some high leather boots and a long black and white checked coat.

In addition, as the good fashion expert that she is, the one who plays Monica Geller in ‘Friends’ combined the accessories through the same shades so as not to fail in the small elements. Without a doubt, our new benchmark for casual looks.

