Consecrated champion of the African Cup of Nations on penalties

Sadio Mane converted the final penalty that broke the curse of Senegal on the Africa Cup, which it conquered for the first time in its history by imposing itself on Egypt, the most successful team in the tournament, which did not have the support of its goalkeeper on other occasions Mohamed Gabaski on the pitches.

The goal of Chelsea Edward Mendy stopped the penultimate Egyptian shot, executed by Mohanad Lasheen, and the soccer player Liverpool, who at the beginning of the clash had missed from eleven meters, scored the decisive shot.

It did not fail Mane, victorious in the face to face with his teammate Mohammed Salah, the most committed player of his team, but not enough to overcome the Senegalese team, who sought the victory with more zeal during the match.

Third time was the charm for Senegal, which had been defeated in two previous finals. lost with Cameroon that of Mali 2002 and the last one, Egypt 2019, fell out with Algeria. The insistence had a prize for the Teranga lions, who left the favorite without a prize. Egypt, with seven titles, is the tournament’s most successful, although the last one was twenty-two years ago, in Angola 2010.

The clash could have taken a radical turn and shaken from the beginning when a foul inside the area by Mohamed Abdelmonem to Saliou Ciss It was sanctioned as a penalty. Sadio Mané executed the shot from eleven meters. But the attacker Liverpool failure. The goal Gabaski, who already stopped three in the semifinal shootout against Cameroon, stopped the launch. The shock lived on.

Senegal found a clear path through the wings. Especially on the right, where Ismaila Sarr deepened and crossed. But their passes found no destination.

Egypt was waiting. Overtaken by his rival, with more enthusiasm and faster, the group of Charles Queiroz drew on the inspiration of Mohammed Salah. It was the great threat Senegal the player of Liverpool who had, on the verge of rest, the best chance for his team when in an individual action he executed a great shot that was answered with a good save by the goalkeeper of the Chelsea Edward Mendy.

at game time Carlos Queiroz He tried to shake up the match and made a triple change. gave entrance to Trezeguet, Zizo Y marwan hamdi and withdrew Amr El Solia, Omar Marmoush Y Mostafa Muhammad looking for more depth. He didn’t find it.

Senegal He maintained control of the game and only the solvency of the central defenders Mohamed Abdelmoneim Y Mahmoud Hamdi prevented the last pass from reaching a last man to finish.

The shock opened in the final stretch. Egypt found spaces and the first occasions. Like a shot of Zizo with a header that went wide of the right post. The Egyptian improvement was not enough to break the balance and the match went into extra time, as has been customary for the pharaohs who have gone through each tie with extra time in between.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: EDSON ÁLVAREZ: AJAX DEFEATED HERACLES AND ESTABLISHED HIMSELF AS THE LEADER OF THE EREDIVISIE

Little by little the goal Gabaski increased its prominence. Right at the start of extra time he prevented the goal from Senegal when Bamba Dieng he planted himself and shot cross. Then he prevented another from the forward of the Marseilles, with a header, which he deflected for a corner. And another one from the attacker with a low shot that he also deflected.

Penalties decided. Mané did not fail in the final moment and scored the winning penalty.