Confirmed! Sofía Reyes announced her next big song with a great collaborator

MEXICO – Sofia Reyes is of the musical exponents greatest that have emerged from Mexico in recent years. At his early 26 years of age, the Monterrey celebrity has built a reputation more than worthy of admiration. Even in her love aspect, she has stood out in the media, being Ricky Montaner with whom he has starred in one of the most successful relationships in entertainment for the longest time.

However, Reyes has been completely single for a few years now and, as if that were not enough, the focus she has had on her career has been simply exceptional. This is how, for example, she has managed to hit big hits like “RIP”, whose theme had the collaboration of Anitta Y Rita praysachieving some 200 million views to date, and growing!

Now, Sofia Reyes It has once again impacted its fans with a great announcement because it seems that the Mexican is willing to start the year 2022 on the right foot. That was how, a matter of hours ago, the announcement of his new musical release began to reverberate among Internet users, and that would not be for less! Certainly, there are many great expectations in this regard.

The reason why the interpreter of “Mal de amores” has generated so much emotion among her fans and listeners, has been none other than the confirmed collaboration that everyone was waiting for. This is how, suddenly, the name of Mary Becerra appeared with him for a single called “Marte”. A bet that, at least in audiovisual terms, promises to have a great budget.

Given this great news from Sofia Reyes, admirer of Argentina and Mexico have begun to cause convulsions networks. And it would not be for less because both artists have been characterized by making their songs the most popular on the lists, so the market will be positively shaken for this February 10. Meanwhile, fans have already started to stay tuned for the previous streaming.