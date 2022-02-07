Coldplay and Selena Gomez released the video for “Let Somebody Go”

News



the british band ColdplayWith Selena Gomez they just released the video clip of their little song “Let Somebody Go”which is part of the album “Music of the Spheres”.

This song is perfect for anyone who has a broken heart, since It’s about how much it hurts to let go of someone you love., because they are not meant to be together. Meanwhile, the clip was directed by Dave Meyerswho has worked with important artists in the music industry.

In the video, which we are presented in black and whiteyou can see both singers in a reality similar to the mirror dimension that they show us in Marvel, where space is completely distorted.

A couple of days ago the cover of the issue was released, in which Chris Martin and Sel come together in a warm hug in the middle of the city streets.

Check out the video for “Let Somebody Go” here: