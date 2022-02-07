Coldplay and Selena Gomez release the music video for the song ‘Let Somebody Go’

Coldplay published last October his latest album, an album entitled ‘Music Of The Spheres’ which was published two years after its previous production (‘Everyday Life’).

It is an album made up of twelve original tracks for which they have had the production of Max Martincreator of the greatest hits of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, P!nk, Justin Timberlake, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarson or Maroon 5, among many other internationally famous artists.

The record was released in various physical formats, including various CD versions, limited-run vinyl, and various limited-run cassettes.

After the promotion of the single ‘My Universe‘ along with BTS, the album continues to be released with the theme ‘Let Somebody Go‘. a song produced by Bill Rahko, Max Martin, Metro Boomin and Oscar Holter with the collaboration of Selena Gomez. The single is accompanied by a video clip directed by Dave Mayers.