Coldplay and Selena Gomez release Let Somebody Go video

pop rock band Coldplay along with the singer and actress Selena Gomez released the official video of their collaboration for the album Music Of The Spheres; is about Let Somebody Goa nostalgic theme that talks about the separation of a love relationship, mainly instrumented with piano.

Through YouTube, they released the new music video, in which they stand out in black and white Chris Matin, vocalist of the British band, and Selena. The video quickly became a trend, reaching the first places on the platform in Mexico.

The band’s most recent album came with hits like ‘Higer Power’ or ‘My Universe’, a song that concreted the very famous collaboration between Coldplay and BTS.

Coldplay will stop making new music in 2025

Recently, there was talk about the British band Coldplay plans to stop making new music in 2025, after that, they would only focus on touring, or collaborations.

“Our last real album will be out in 2025, and after that I think we’ll just tour.Chris Martin said in an interview. “Maybe we’ll do some collabs but the Coldplay catalog proper will run out at that point.“, he added.

However, he had previously said in an interview for NME that the group had the intention of releasing a total of 12 albums, a figure for which they would have to release practically one album per year to reach.

