Cobra Kai: the tribute to Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme | Netflix series nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” focused heavily on Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the original leads of the Karate Kid trilogy, who paid tribute to actors referents of action movies like Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

In the 10 new episodes, the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos merged their styles to teach their students the necessary techniques to defeat the new implacable force of Cobra Kai, a dojo led by John Kreese, who ended up being betrayed by his partner. TerrySilver.

While the students learned new techniques from Daniel and Johnny to face John Kreese and Terry Silver, viewers were able to enjoy in a couple of episodes the tribute paid to Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme, two great references of action movies. You realized?

COBRA KAI’S TRIBUTE TO SYLVESTER STALLONE AND JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME

The first tribute occurred in episode four of season 4 when Kenny (Dallas Young) goes with all the Cobra Kai to the drive-in to see Bloody Contact, a Jean Claude Van Damme classic where he plays Frank Dux, a keen martial artist. to participate in the secret Kumite tournament, whose favorite fighter is Chong-Li (Bolo Yeung) and the antagonist of this story, as SensaCine points out.

This moment had great meaning for fans of Jean Claude Van Damme, who were moved by seeing the classic scenes from his movies. For example, when Dux recovered from the blindness caused by the Chinese and ended up giving him a godmother.

And it is that Jean Claude Van Damme is a star of action movies, martial arts and karate-do. The role that launched him to stardom was that of Frank Dux in the 1988 film Bloody Contact. He achieved his greatest box office success with Timecop (1994) and among his most recognized films are: Kickboxer (1989), Lionheart (1990), Death Warrant (1990), Double Impact (1991), among others, that made him a legend.

Another action movie star is Sylvester Stallone, who is present in another episode of “Cobra Kai.” Of course, only in essence, with a couple of references to Rocky III and Rocky IV, both with Lawrence as the protagonist.

In Rocky III, where the Italian actor faces Clubber Lang (Mr. T), he has the famous scene with the race on the beach, replicated by the momentum of Johnny Lawrence. At that moment, “Burning Heart” plays, the song that Rocky uses during his street training.

Sylvester Stallone fans, who enjoyed these movie classics, are the ones who enjoyed these scenes the most. And it is that Stallone is recognized worldwide as one of the main actors of Hollywood action cinema.

The star has given life to two iconic characters in film history: Rocky Balboa, an unknown boxer from Philadelphia who against all odds became champion; and John Rambo, a troubled former Green Beret veteran of the Vietnam War, specializing in guerrilla warfare, survival, and combat.

Apart from the Rocky and Rambo sagas, among his most popular films are: Cobra (1986), Lock Up (1989), Tango and Cash (1989), Demolition Man (1993), Cliffhanger (1993), Assassins (1995) , Judge Dredd (1995) and The Expendables (2010).

Although “Cobra Kai” is a series that just came out in 2018 and has very young followers, it is also true that it was born from the Karate Kid trilogy, one of the classic action movies of the eighties and nineties, which attracts a much older audience who grew up watching these tapes.