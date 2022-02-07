Chris Hemsworth shines in a behind-the-scenes video of the long-awaited Extraction 2

At the end of 2021 Netflix It brought good news to subscribers, and that is that the sequel to Extraction had started shooting. The successful action movie with Chris Hemsworth in the role of the mercenary tyler rake swept through the pandemic becoming one of the most viewed content of all time on the platform of the red N. The end of story was left open and considering that everything was a success, it was a matter of time for the continuation.

The first delivery received cheers both of the review as of public, highlighting the history and the excellent action scenes. Sam Hargrave director of the film, known for performing as stunt coordinator in successful movies, including from Marvel Studios, he put all his skills to work so that the action of the film was unique.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker