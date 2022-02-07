Chris Hemsworth shines in a behind-the-scenes video of the long-awaited Extraction 2

At the end of 2021 Netflix It brought good news to subscribers, and that is that the sequel to Extraction had started shooting. The successful action movie with Chris Hemsworth in the role of the mercenary tyler rake swept through the pandemic becoming one of the most viewed content of all time on the platform of the red N. The end of story was left open and considering that everything was a success, it was a matter of time for the continuation.

The first delivery received cheers both of the review as of public, highlighting the history and the excellent action scenes. Sam Hargrave director of the film, known for performing as stunt coordinator in successful movies, including from Marvel Studios, he put all his skills to work so that the action of the film was unique.

The second part will not be the exception as he will spare no punches, shots and chases. Thanks to a video Chris Hemworth posted on his social networks, we can see how the actor prepares for an action scene and concludes it faithful to his style, with a unexpected plot twist.

Despite Chris’s hilarious joke, it is known that extraction 2 will have a huge action deployment. The first official images of the shooting revealed that the film will have a frantic scene on a moving train icy prague weather.

Taking into account that the film began its work a few months ago, the premiere was expected to be in 2022, but with the trailer of more than 30 original movies that Netflix presented for this year, Tyler’s presence ruled out, so we will surely see it only in some point in 2023.

Anyway, fans of Hemsworth you can see it in Thor: Love and Thunder, one of the tanks of Marvel Studios for this year, and in Spiderhead, a original science fiction story from Netflix.