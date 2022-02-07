Chicharito joked about the qualifiers for Brazil 2014

Midtime Editorial

Whose fault was it? Javier “Chcharito” Hernandez joked through his Twitter account on the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers for Brazil 2014. The top scorer of the Mexican National Team gave a humorous touch to “blame” for almost not qualifying for the Brazilian World Cup.

‘Whose fault was it?’

Javier Hernandezforward of the LA Galaxy of the MLS decided to give a little humor to one of the most critical moments of the Mexican National Team in the last couple of decades. The Mexican “blames himself” that El Tri almost failed to qualify for Brazil 2014.

The video shows Chicharito acting as if he were taking notes in a classroom and the subtitles read “Teacher: Whose fault was it that we almost didn’t qualify for the 2014 World Cup?”consequently CH14 raises his hand and immediately the “Professor” says: “Correct!”.

Javier Hernández added even more comedy, writing in the description of the video: “Lucky I got the answer right,” along with laughing faces. But nevertheless, Chicharito scored a total of five goals during the qualifiers for Brazil 2014. Although it is true that he was also criticized for having missed a penalty against Panama at the Azteca Stadium.

Fans took advantage of the fact that TikTok went viral with 1.8 million views, to ask ex-Manchester United to return to the Mexican National Team. Users argued that “this team is falling apart without you” and “the team misses you a lot”. Hernandez’s comments were filled with messages of encouragement.