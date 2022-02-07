Chicharito Hernández admits that Mexico was going to be out of the World Cup because of him

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez took advantage of the moment left by the FIFA Date to remember the fateful World Cup qualifying round world of Brazil in 2014.

Through your account tik tokHernández admitted that he was one of the main people responsible for leaving the Tricolor on the verge of elimination from the World Cup.

Remember that Mexico entered this World Cup through the Repechage and thanks to the fact that U.S achieved a miraculous victory in Panamawhich gave the Repechage ticket to the team directed at that time by Victor Manuel Vucetich all this, after the Tricolor lost in Costa Ricaon a night where ‘Chicharito’ missed a very clear chance without a goalkeeper.

@chicha14_ Luckily I had the correct answer. #comedia #chicharito #ch14 #brasil2014 #soccer #futbol #fyp #parati original sound – Kelby Taylor

In the video uploaded by the forward of the Galaxy, the question appears: “Whose fault was it that we almost didn’t qualify for the 2014 World Cup?” Hernandez raised his hand and the answer was correct. This is how the youth squad of the Chivas.

The video has already surpassed million and a half views and immediately went viral on all platforms.

