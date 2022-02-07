Charlenne Cajigas will work on production in the DR with maestro Armando Olivero

Outstanding Puerto Rican singer charlene gajigasarrives in the Dominican Republic to conclude his musical production with the renowned and successful Dominican producer and pianist Armando Oliveroincluding in the same songs of his authorship to the rhythm of merengue, ballads, bachata, salsa, among others of an urban trend.

Master Olivero announced that he is currently putting the final touches on the musical cut entitled “Back to Back”, to the rhythm of bachata, by the composer Eno Manuel de Jesús, and what he says is shaping up to be a musical hit.

The young performer began her career on the IDA (Inspire & Develop Artist) program broadcast in Miami, Florida; and having as great mentors, among others Rudy Perez, Jon Secada, Mark Hudson and David Frangioni.

Thanks to this experience, he recorded his first single entitled “Tu te lo Buscaste”, authored by Rudy Pérez and Omar Sánchez, a record work for which he received his first platinum record, thus reaffirming his great talent and commitment to music.

It has been presented at the famous Cubaocho Museum & Performing Arts Center in Miami Florida; she participated in the benefit concert of the Phil Collins Foundation at the Theater of Miami Beach as a backup singer for Alejandra Guzman and Laura Pausini, among other artists; in 2019 she starts a musical project with Edna Torres, who becomes her composer and representative. She recorded several of her songs, including “Vuelvo a ser yo”, for which she made a music video.

She was a guest artist at the International Song Festival in Punta del Este in Uruguay, where she had an outstanding participation representing Puerto Rico and later in March 2020 she launched the song “I will be the Mala” with a Ballad-Pop style. Today she is promoting her most recent song titled “Se que mentes” by composer Julio A. González.

Maestro Armando Olivero is an orchestrator, pianist and director of part of the soundtrack for the movie “The Specialist” starring Sylvester Stallone and Sharon Stone at the Emilio Stephan studios in Miami. He has performed on prestigious stages in various countries such as: Japan, Chile, Cuba, China (Taiwan), Colombia, Costa Rica, Venezuela, USA, Stockholm (Sweden), Spain, Saint Martin, Curaçao, Puerto Rico, etc.

His works have been recognized by the Association of Art Chroniclers (acroarte); being nominated numerous times as orchestrator or arranger, winning the statuette in the years 1998-1999 and 1999-2000.

He has worked as a producer, musical director and as a guest artist for concerts, shows and recordings for famous international artists: Danny Rivera, Sophy from Puerto Rico, Juan Luís Guerra, José Alberto (El Canario), Jhonny Ventura, Fernando Villalona, ​​Jhonny Pacheco, Santiago Cerón, El Pi Conde Rodríguez, Ray Reyes, Gilberto Santa Rosaamong others.

Founder, director and musical producer of the orchestra “A & C La Banda” from Tampa, recognized as the best orchestra in that city in South Florida, in addition to being nominated as revelation orchestra of the year in the prestigious “Lo Nuestro Award 2012” held in Miami, FL. USA, with the musical production “En Blanco y Negro”, the title of one of the songs that confirms it, original by maestro Olivero