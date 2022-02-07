Chanel: the changes in Eurovision, the video for ‘SloMo’ and the casting with Steven Spielberg | Videos | Music

They say that after the storm there is always calm and, although there is still a stir around her, Chanel has shelved that chapter and is already one hundred percent focused on her next goal. She is willing and very prepared to win the Eurovision Song Contest. In fact, all their energies are focused right now on that silver microphone with which Spain could regain glory in a contest that in recent years has given us more trouble than anything else. The singer spends the day rehearsing and uses the free time she has left to promote the candidacy completed by SloMo, her song. I take advantage of one of those moments to talk to her about her most immediate present after winning the Benidorm Fest and the promising future that lies ahead.

First of all, how are you?

I’m good. It is true that there has been and continues to be a lot of commotion, with many ugly comments, but there are also many people who are dedicating their time and their love to send nice messages. I stay with that.

Have you been able to process the fact that you are going to be the representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest?

No (Laughter). It’s just that it’s very strong. I’m still landing, although now I’m starting to be a little more aware. More than anything because we are having work meetings and everything is becoming more real.

At some point in your life had you professionally dreamed of going to Eurovision?

When I was little and watched the contest with my family, I always imagined myself on that stage, but I never saw it as a goal. It was something that crossed my mind, an incredible opportunity. I have had people very close to me at Eurovision, friends who have been there. Now it’s my turn and it’s being so real…

Have you been able to talk to your colleagues at the Benidorm Fest?

We have a WhatsApp group and we have talked there. I have received a lot of support from my peers. They say I’m going to Turin on behalf of everyone. And I’ve also received private messages, of course.

The official Eurovision account recently posted your performance at the Benidorm Fest and many say that your candidacy is a ‘winner alert’…

I am reluctant to bug the networks and YouTube, but my closest friends tell me that there is very good feedback, especially outside of Spain. Being told you’re a ‘winner alert’ is cool, but it’s also pressure. You have to work very hard, but that’s how it will be.

Do you think that the controversy can affect your career in Eurovision?

I do not know. It is the first time that I put myself in the arena in this way. I don’t know how things work. The language I speak is work and art. I am not a politician, I am an artist. The best thing I can do is work, rehearse, continue training and work with my team to give my best. What is in my hand I will do.

You said that you go with everyone to win Eurovision, that Eurovision smells like Chanel. Do you still want to reach the first position in Turin?

One hundred by one hundred. We went to the Benidorm Fest with a very round and well-crafted candidacy. For Eurovision it will not be less. From here up. I read the “Eurovision smells like Chanel” thing in a headline and it made me laugh because all my life they have laughed at me in that sense, they told me about “Chanel number 5”. I wanted to make beautiful those things that had affected me in the past.

There are some doubts about your candidacy. For example, is Carmen Farala going to be in charge of the dress?

We haven’t sat down yet, but I’d love to. Carmen Farala has been very important in this trip. She is a professional like the top of a pine tree and has been very involved in the project of SloMo. I would like to have her. There is intention and love, but when it comes to work, things still have to be closed.

And is there any intention to introduce changes in the choreography or the visuals that are part of the scenery?

Surely in the visuals there will be changes. We had a lot of work at the Benidorm Fest because we were looking for things and surely there will be changes. I believe that imagination and art have no limits. We have a very closed candidacy, but something can always be added.

How are you savoring all the ‘SloMo’ hits on streaming platforms?

I’m freaking out quite a bit. When they tell me, it takes me a while to realize that, indeed, there are people who are listening to my first song.

Now that you have broken into the music industry with force, what are your plans? Disk in sight?

Why not? I always say that nothing has been written about cowards and this is a door that has been opened for me. I don’t want to put aside my facet as an actress and dancer, but now I want short-term goals. Right now I am focused on Eurovision, but I would like to continue. There are many artists who make movies and musicals, who release records…why close doors on us when you can do everything? At the moment, we have had meetings and there are several half-open windows…

Is a music video for ‘SloMo’ coming?

It’s coming, it’s coming video clip of SloMo. We are working on it. We have very limited dates. We are going against the clock, but cooking over low heat so that a good stew comes out. We are brainstorming…

Some clue?

Maybe there are mangoes (Laughter).

Show business is a very unstable and very tough world. What is your experience?

This world is very hard, and here in Spain even more so. I have friends working in something else and I have been lucky enough to be dedicated to art since I was 16 years old. It is true that I have had ups and downs. There have been times that I have had a great time and times that I have had a bad time. I have even considered that this world might not be for me. However, a project or a colleague always arrives who motivates you, who brings you down to earth and tells you: “You were born for this”. That’s what I think when I go to bed.

