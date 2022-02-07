Centro Lledó bets on hyperbaric medicine

The first private hyperbaric medicine service in Castellón is already up and running. Lledó Center has installed the hyperbaric chamber Oxlylife 90 single use for the supply of pure oxygen at pressures between 1.5 and 3 atmospheres absolute (ATA) with important therapeutic benefits for numerous injuries and pathologies.

The new one Hyperbaric Medicine Unit is coordinated by Dr. Juan Carlos Gascowho highlights its importance for patients: “It represents an important advance from the therapeutic point of view, since hyperbaric chamber treatment has demonstrated its effectiveness in tissue regeneration and in treating musculoskeletal injuries.”





What pathologies can be treated?

In addition to the classic indications (carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, gangrene or radiation-induced injuries), hyperbaric chamber is indicated in the treatment of diabetic foot, ulcers, bone edema, osteomyelitis, and difficult-to-heal wounds. A) Yes, Other fields of medicine such as urology, neurology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery and otorhinolaryngology may benefitamong other.

Dr. Gascó also highlights his use in sports medicineas contributes to restoring tissue oxygenation, improving the rate of elimination of lactate in the blood after high-intensity exercise. Thus, it makes it possible to reduce the severity and duration of exercise-induced muscle injury and soreness. So much so that many professional soccer teams use hyperbaric medicine for the recovery of their players.

The hyperbaric medicine Consists of the application of pure oxygen at a pressure greater than atmospheric pressure under the supervision of specialized personnel. Breathing pure oxygen at high pressures reduces inflammation, promotes the growth of new blood vessels (angiogenesis), stimulates cell production and tissue regeneration. As a consequence, hyperbaric medicine promotes better recovery and healing.

Medicinal oxygen can be coordinated with other treatments such as physiotherapy to shorten recovery times for patients.





burbotage technique

The hyperbaric medicine is not the only novelty introduced by Lledó Center with the aim of offering a comprehensive health service. Thus, it highlights the burbot technique (ultrasound-guided lavage of calcifications), which is performed for calcifying tendinitis of the shoulder and that manages to reduce pain and increase mobility immediately and without going through the operating room of patients with calcifications. This technique is performed by the doctor Enrique Martinez Gonzalez, Head of the Pain Unit at Centro Lledó.





Pioneers in treating osteoarthritis of the hands

Lledó Center redouble your bet on osteoarthritis treatment with the installation of a new MBST device (Therapeutic Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) especially effective in osteoarthritis of the hands, knees and other joints. In this way, it becomes the first center in the Valencian Community to make available to its patients the two MBST machines for the treatment of all types of osteoarthritis: hands, feet, knees, hips, elbows, shoulders and spine.

It should be remembered that Lledó Center It was already a pioneer in the introduction of magnetic resonance imaging in the Valencian Community to put a stop to osteoarthritis. In fact, it has become a reference center throughout the Mediterranean arc, treating patients from different parts of the country: “The accumulated experience and the fact of having the two devices makes us even more effective in treatments such as, for example, osteoarthritis of the knee, as well as allowing us the possibility of successfully treating other joints, such as the hands and feet”explains the physiotherapist Javier Ramos.

