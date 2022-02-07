Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the search, the new Disney Plus series

The actress Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the series ‘The Search’ of Disney Plus. The veteran and prestigious actress will have a co-starring role alongside Lisette Alexis in what supposes the expansion of the universe that began with the movies of ‘National Treasure’ with Nicolas Cage in theaters.

The series will revolve around Alexis, who is a young dreamer in search of a great adventure, which leads her on an incredible journey that will lead her to discover her past and save an ancient Pan-American treasure. This series will have fantastic and historical touches and we will see the typical story in this type of adventure.

What is the role of Catherine Zeta-Jones in the search series?

Everything indicates that the actress will be a villain, since her description declares her as a “Billionaire named Billie, a tough, self-made antiques expert. She moves in the black market hunting treasures. She is a person who lives by her own code, which she learned as a child, when she had nothing, until forging what she has today, she is used to getting what she wants, and she wants the Pan American treasure, not only because of its high value, there is much more at stake for her.”

The series will continue the legends and myths of the films starring Nicolas Cage.

This series is aimed at a younger audience, and will leave aside the stories of franklin gates to give rise to new and closer to our days. At the moment the premiere date of this series is unknown, it is only known that it will be directed by Look Nair and that will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

In addition to that, we must remember that Bruckheimer recognized back in 2020 that this would be the expansion of this universe, that is why a series was being worked on as a new movie, of which information is unknown. These types of adventures remind us of Indiana Jones, although saving the distances, and much, the search is a quite entertaining movie saga, where although Nicolas Cage does not play the role of his lifeIt’s pretty easy to see in an afternoon.

Source: Deadlines