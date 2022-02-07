Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Disney+’s “National Treasure”

Madrid, Feb 7 (EFE).- Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones will play a leading role in the Disney + original series “National Treasure”, whose filming starts this month and which is an expansion of the film franchise “The Search”. A series that centers on a young heroine, Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful dreamer who embarks on the adventure of her life to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and rescue a Pan-American treasure. lost. Zeta-Jones will play Billie, a seasoned billionaire expert in illegal antiquities and a treasure hunter who lives by her own rules. She was a penniless orphan who became a smart and stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie is used to getting what she wants, and she wants the Pan American treasure, but not just for the money. To her, that treasure means so much more. “National Treasure” also stars Zuri Reed (“Getting a Life in Brooklyn”-“Flatbush Misdemeanors”), Jordan Rodrigues (“Lady Bird”), Antonio Cipriano (“Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway) and Jake Austin Walker ( “Rectify”), as well as Lyndon Smith (“Parenthood”). The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed, along with Rick Muirragui, who also serves as writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an Executive Producer and Mira Nair is a Director and Executive Producer. Catherine Zeta-Jones is an award-winning actress for both film and theater whose rise to fame came with the action-adventure film “The Mascara del Zorro” (“The Mask of Zorro”), alongside Antonio Banderas and Anthony Hopkins, and later captivated the public in “La Trap” (“Entrapment”), with Sean Connery. Won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the scandalous Velma Kelly in the film adaptation of “Chicago,” she was also nominated for a Golden Globe and won the Critics’ Choice Award and won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress. in a musical for her Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music.” She has also acted in Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s 12,” “Side Effects” and “Traffic,” for which he received a Golden Globe nomination. He starred in Steven Spielberg’s “The Terminal” opposite Tom Hanks, and the Coen brothers’ black comedy “Intolerable Cruelty.” with George Clooney. She recently starred in the telefilm “Griselda: La Reina de la Cocaine” (“Cocaine Godmother”), based on the true story of the famous drug trafficker Griselda Blanco. EFE jlp/acm