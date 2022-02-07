Carlos Aviña, the sports intelligence of America successfully exported to Europe

Carlos Aviña assures that in Mexico there is a significant lag in the opportunity for young people

Carlos Avina (10/13/1990) is Mexican. Of this generation that he has understood that the preparation must be in high school: Europe. He could have stayed in the sports intelligence of America. There he was successful in recruiting players such as Federico Viñas, Richard Sánchez, Nicolás Benedetti, Bruno Valdez among others. Currently, as sports director of the Belgian First Division club, Cercle Brugge, he keeps it in ninth position, but with two bows that he proudly boasts: boasting the youngest team (average 22 years) and the second best physically in all of Europe. .

The young manager changed his dreams two years ago at the invitation of his friend and teacher Paul Mitchell, of whom he presumes a high sports intelligence and from whom he wishes to learn the knowledge that he executes as sports director of Monaco in Ligue 1. His stay since August 2020 and his experience in Europe allow him to ensure that in Mexico there is a “lag” in relation to the opportunity given to young people, in relation to what he observes in Europe.

“I arrived at a small club on paper, but great in potential. It is a subsidiary of Monaco. It has an important root. The important thing is the development of talent and we are achieving it ”, he affirms via zoom the young manager. “We are an intense team” reaffirms Carlos Avinawho presumes that he has already sent a Serbian element to Monaco del Cercle, but does not rule out bringing Mexican players to the Belgian team in the future.

Carlos Aviña, Mexican director who is trying his luck in Belgium with Cercle Brugge ESPN

His idea is to stay in Europe and continue his preparation. He does not deny that he has great affection for America, which he assures, beyond its greatness, that he holds a special appreciation for it. “I made the right decision for the challenge. Come to leave a mark. The team was penultimate. Transform facilities to change the squad, coaching staff and everything and also because Brugge has synergy with Monaco. In short: he wanted to grow and expand horizons that he would most likely not have in Mexico.

“We are the most dominant team in the league. The second most intense team in Europe. We set the goal in May of last year. We try to implement an aggressive game model. To take risks. Always be the aggressor, press high, dynamic, energetic. That is the basis of our success. Youth is not synonymous with weakness, on the contrary, we use it as a strength”.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Aviña recognizes that technically the MX League is above the Belgian “without a doubt”, but physically the Belgian League is far superior. Even above the Premier League. “It is not something that works in Mexico, Spain or England, but I create bases to implement in the future depending on where you are.” The school, he confesses, has a strictly German feel to the Bundesliga’s Red Bull Leipzig.

Manage 15 different nationalities. You want everyone to pass on that DNA. He compares it with Mexico and makes some very interesting notes. “Our list of players is from 2000, so in Mexico there is a lag in the opportunity for young people. Good players come out with whatever rule it is, but when I see the list of players in Mexico and the potential to be able to bring them in or steal them, there are more young people playing at a high level in other places. The Mexican league is not the one that gives the kids the most opportunities. That is essential. The physical part is something that raises doubts in the Mexican and even the South American market. The adaptation period is longer.

mexican comfort

Carlos Avina understands that in Mexico the result is immediate and that means that the structure is not the best. “There is a lot of short-termism.” He remembers that last year in Belgium he played downhill with many youngsters. “That you can, you just have to enhance the strengths of the kids. I don’t want youth to be one of our ‘buts’ or weaknesses. I want it to be a strength, that’s why I base it on the physical part”, he wields.

He accepts that he has followed up on Mexican players, but also highlights that in general there is, he believes, that structurally there is a comfort in the Mexican soccer player who has to go to Europe young and not necessarily to the big clubs. He puts the case of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández as an extraordinary case when he came directly to Manchester United.



1 Related

“There is an adaptation issue. The Uruguayan, the Argentine, the Brazilian adapts wherever he goes. I contacted a Brazilian defender David Souza from Botafogo without speaking a single word of English, after three months he spoke English perfectly even with everything and he was shit… cold there he was in training and he didn’t complain. They adapt. It is a matter of adaptability. It is real. The soccer thing happens to second topic. We are used to foreigners coming to Mexico and staying because of how well they live.

“We as a culture, except for the countrymen who go to the United States, it is difficult for them to experience things. It is leaving your comfort zone, it is something that must be changed little by little. Mexican players should go out the younger, the better”, Aviña maintains in an interesting interview with ESPNDigital.

Monterrey: Let’s not underestimate leagues

What happened in the recent Club World Cup makes it clear that the development of other leagues in the world cannot be underestimated or overestimated. The mind must be opened to what we consume in Mexico. “We estimate what we have and sometimes we underestimate what is out there. There are leagues in Asia that are growing a lot.

Rayados was surprised last Saturday when he was eliminated by Al Ahly Getty Images

“There are academies in Africa that work in an impressive way that bring out an amount of talent that you cannot believe. There are second divisions in Europe at the top level. When you arrive at a Club World Cup, there is friction. It is important to fail, to grow. Do not underestimate. For example, the MLS is now the one that recruits all the elements from South America, so there is a lot to do as clubs and as a federation for Mexican soccer to grow, without a doubt.”

Carlos Avina He states that he sees himself in five years in Europe. She wants to stay a long time. He hopes to return to Mexico and help our soccer grow. It makes me very angry that there is more talk in Europe about MLS than about Liga MX. Is a reality. If you see the number of players that export, it’s incredible. Ten years ago I saw the academies of the gringos and today it bears fruit. I want Mexican soccer to develop, grow. I want to be in one of the top five leagues.”

America theme? She doesn’t comment on it. He states that he is unaware of the current internal situation of the team and talking from a distance is not convenient. “The ideal is to continue growing and stay for many years, he points out and although he knows about the bad times and the hiring, the only thing he wants to point out is that new players must be given time to adapt, an issue that becomes complicated because being a big team They need immediate results.