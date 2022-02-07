Camila Cabello’s message after her reunion with Shawn Mendes | Music

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The singer of “Miss” reappeared on her social networks

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

A few days ago an image was shared that showed thate Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes had met again; They were caught walking their adorable little dog, Tarzan, together. Now, the Cuban-American singer returned to her social networks and shared a message with her fans.

The interpreter of “Havana” had not published anything through her Instagram account since January 31 and now she returned to share how she enjoyed her vacation, which took her to Montana, United States, enjoying the incredible snowy landscapes and in the Dominican Republic, enjoying the tropical paradise, with the ocean and sun in the background.

In addition, in those days she was also reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Shwan Mendes, so the message she posted along with the photos has made her fans dream of a possible reconciliation.

“I didn’t post photos because I was hashtag ‘living life’ […] ANDI was living life” he wrote in the photos of the Caribbean country, while in one of the images in the American city he wrote “I love you”.

During the time that Camila Cabello was on vacation, she was also seen with Shwan Mendes on the streets of Miami, Florida, and some have speculated that “living life” will lead her to walk back with the Canadian.

Until now there is nothing confirmed about their relationship, everything is speculation and fan theories, beyond the photos of the ex-partner, but as the saying goes: “where there are ashes, there was fire”.