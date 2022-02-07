Camila Cabello responds to romantic messages from Chris Evans: “He’s not my type”

The Cuban actress and singer Camila Cabello responded with a negative to the loving messages of the Hollywood actor, Chris Evans, who had said that she was his platonic love and would like a date.

“Captain America” ​​is one of the sexiest men in the world of cinema, but according to Cabello’s latest statements to Ellen DeGeneres, this does not fit her tastes, he is not her prototype of a man.

“He is a very handsome guy. And I admire it. But he is not my type of man, “said Camila before a question from presenter Ellen. Evans’ fans did not believe the Cuban’s statements either. Well, very few would dare to reject it and more publicly.

In 2020, Evans was the one who launched on The Jimmy Fallon Show. “Camila Cabello, one hundred percent. If I could take her out to dinner she would be more than happy,” Chris Evans said at the time.

At the end of last year, the Cuban was single after announcing the breakup with her boyfriend, the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. The relationship had been two years old, but the sad announcement came in November 2021.

After the breakup, both have experienced difficult times, the Cuban actress also pointed out that she had anxiety problems which she had to solve and that this was one of the causes of her breakup with Mendes. So far neither Camila nor Shawn have given more details about her situation.

Although the couple seemed very close on social networks and in public, it was revealed that in intimacy there was more friendship than romance. “They prefer to remain friends. It was not a negative break at all, they remain in communication, “said a source close to the Canadian.

“It seems that the romance simply failed, it became a relationship that could not continue to evolve beyond the point where it was at the moment,” added the same person in a confession to an American media.