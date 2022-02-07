Camila Cabello gives a “little taste” of her new song

Camila Cabello is ready to present new music. Last year the singer released two single singles that will be brought together in “Familia”, her third studio album, which still does not have a release date. Through Instagram, the singer gave a preview of what her new single will be.

Although her song “Don’t Go Yet” still dominates radio stations around the world, the artist is finalizing preparations for a new song. and shared with fans a publication on his social networks in which he lip-syncs and dances with his new creation.

In your stories, youHe also writes a list of thanks linked to his next musical project, which will be the successor to his album “Romance” (2019). As if that were not enough, the star of Cuban-Mexican origin returned to work with Ed Sheeran, who revealed a few days ago that both will release the theme in the spring of 2022.

Camila Cabello admires Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

In a recent interview, Camila confessed that Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift were her great “heroes” and references in musical composition, and even that he had turned to them for advice on how to deal with mental and creative block. “Taylor and Ed have always been very kind to me. They are my song heroes and the fact that they spoke to me was something impressive in itself.“.