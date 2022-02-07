Caixinha complained that Atlas scored Santos ‘a caricature goal’

After adding one more defeat and being the second worst team in Liga MX, the Santos Laguna coach, Pedro Miguel Faria Caixinha, assured that Atlas scored a “caricature” goal for him scored by Jairo Torres.

“The fans have to explain everything to them, they are the ones who make us be here to serve them, unfortunately things are not going, but it is easy to explain this defeat, you have goals conceded cartoon”, declared the Portuguese.

“The second goal, about to end the first half, it can’t happen in professional football and the difference from the first to the second half spoils you,” he insisted.

The score was born from a long clearance by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, the ball fell to Julio Furch who lowered it, it came Torres and first sent him to save to make it 2-0.

“If you want to talk about what happened on the field, the team entered well, with personality. Some turnovers took away our confidence and gave the rival confidence,” he added.

Santos Laguna had some goals that were taken by Camilo Vargas, until at the end of the match, Harold Preciado made the final 2-1.

He acknowledged that he liked the way his team played the second half on the Jalisco Stadium field.

“In the second half Atlas has had no way out, no connection, the goal falls late and then the reaction could not be more than it wasWe liked the way the team played the second half, how it let go and with that, it comes out despite the defeat, with another face, but here there are no moral victories, there are only victories”.

​