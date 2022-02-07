Caitlyn Jenner’s children ‘ashamed’ of her candidacy in California

Digital Millennium

Caitlyn Jenner announced her candidacy for California governor last Friday. Several questioned whether the 71-year-old transgender woman is really qualified for the position, including their children, who according to the site TMZ they feel ’embarrassed’ by their application.

The site reported that Burt, Brandon and Brody objected to the idea of ​​Jenner participating in the contest and they made it clear to her when she called them last week to tell them of her plan. Sources close to the family assured that the boys they were angry with her for not considering the impact it could have on the family and they asked her to reconsider, but she had already made up her mind.

Plus, Jenner’s kids don’t think she’s the most qualified person to lead California.especially as the state tries to recover economically and socially after the covid-19 pandemic.

Burt Jenner is the son from his first marriage to Chrystie Scott, while Brandon and Brody are from his second marriage to actress Linda Thomspon.

THE KARDASHIANS DON’T SUPPORT HER EITHER

On the Kardashian side of the family there was also opposition for his conservative political views and for the emotional trauma caused by his divorce from Kris Jenner, according to TMZ.

Supposedly the now candidate shared her aspirations with her stepdaughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and with her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but she does not expect any of them to support her during her campaign.

CONTROVERSIAL POSITIONS

In 2015, the same year she came out as transgender, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that He was against same-sex marriage.

“Like what I like traditionand it has always been a man and a woman,” he said.

That opinion did not resonate with the Kardashians. And a year later, in 2016 too there were disagreements in the family because Jenner supported Donald Trump, while her daughters favored Hillary Clinton.

Jenner explained in 2017 that yes supports same-sex marriage and admitted to Washington Post that it was a mistake to support trump and believe that his administration would support the LGBTQ community.

