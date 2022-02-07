Britney Spears not only reveals herself after her freedom, but now she even changes the COLOR of her hair PHOTOS

It is no secret to anyone that the blonde has had to deal with a series of legal battles to finally have her own guardianship, and start making decisions about her life and her money.

And it is that for thirteen years, the United States court gave guardianship to her father, which did not allow her to give any opinion about her own body, so her fans began a pressure that ended in victory.

But it was at the end of 2021, when the interpreter of hits like “Toxic”, “Womanizer” and “Circus” finally regained her freedom and since then she has not stopped surprising networks.

However, things in her life have not been easy, because now she has had to face her younger sister after the launch of her book, where the singer assures that the actress wants sales at her expense.

And it is that through her official Instagram account, the 40-year-old singer has surprised her followers by completely undressing on the famous social network.

What is a fact is that the star has hidden her private parts with some flirtatious emojis, which shows that now she is free to show her body as she wants to do.

And it is that now, the interpreter has decided to give a new twist to her life, and has chosen to say goodbye to her long blonde hair that has characterized her over the years.

New look

What has surprised her fans the most is that right now, the singer opts for this new change to imply that it is a new facet in her life full of freedom.

His followers hope that this new look will also be accompanied by his return to the music industry, since a few years ago he announced his retirement due to the difficult time he was going through.

It was through the famous image platform, where Spears shared a picture of herself next to her boyfriend, dancer Sam Asghari, while they were having a romantic dinner.

In it, all her followers could see that the young singer opted for a metallic violet color, one of the new fantasy trends that is postulated to be one of the most requested in 2022.

As expected, his followers began to fill the image with likes, and so far he has already had more than a million reactions, and thousands of compliments for his new change.

But that was not all, because the former best friend of Paris Hilton also surprised her more than 39 million followers to show them her new appearance, assuring that she was bored.

“Here I am with purple hair. I’m bored, okay? So boring that the girl who does my nails told me ‘Do it!’ I did but I’m not sure I like it but here I am in a $100 mini dress with my boots on,” Britney wrote.

The short clip already exceeds 500 thousand likes from her fans, where they describe her as a queen who is ready to take over the stages again for this year 2022.

