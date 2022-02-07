Brian Austin Green, ex of Megan Fox, will be a father with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Brian AustinGreen he will be a father again, now with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess; for him it would be the fifth child, while she will be a new mother, People announced.

In a photo released by the magazine, Green, 48, hugs his girlfriend’s belly as the two look at each other.

The actor is already a father to children Journey River, 5; Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan fox; as well as 19-year-old Kassius from a previous relationship.

This announcement comes five months after Green confirmed his separation from Fox. after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020 and a month after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she has been dating for almost two years.

In October, Green and Burgess celebrated their one-year anniversary, and Green wrote a message on Instagram.

“1 year of accepting me in a way that I’ve never been loved before #damnlucky.”

You may also like:

Megan Fox poses almost naked with Machine Gun Kelly in the British edition of GQ magazine

Machine Gun Kelly gave Megan Fox a ring with spikes that would hurt her if she tried to take it off.