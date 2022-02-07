Brad Pitt and George Clooney, against Netflix for this reason

Film has been one of the most popular forms of art for over a hundred years. The possibility of gathering hundreds of people in a room to enjoy a film has completely changed the form of artistic admiration since the end of the 19th century. However, in recent years, a new type of “art” is trying to replace the cinematic experience: streaming platforms.

For this reason, actors like George Clooney and Brad Pitt have chosen to make some sacrifices so that the culture of cinema is not lost completely. Both actors will star in a film written by Jon Watts, famous for directing the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”. This new production promises to be a success, although no details are known regarding the characters that Clooney and Pitt will play, because both have decided to lower their salaries to ensure that the film is released in theaters.

The name of the film is unknown at the moment, however, it is known that there was an intense bidding war by various producers to get the rights to broadcast the story. After offers and counteroffers, Apple Originals Films was the one that kept the rights by offering a large sum of money to finance the film. However, its protagonists wanted more than just the money, and they imposed an important condition on the production company in order to accept their roles.

“Yes. Brad and I. It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those rare bidding wars that happen from time to time, and it ended up being pretty extreme. Finally, Apple came up with a big number for Brad and me,” he explained. actor George Clooney in an interview for ‘Deadline’. However, it was not the money that was most important to them, but something else: “We said that we were willing to charge less as long as the theatrical release of the film is guaranteed, and they thought it was great,” he continued explaining. The actors have wanted to guarantee that the film is released in the traditional mode, since as artists they want to guarantee that the experience of collective appreciation of cinema is not lost due to the excessive use of streaming platforms.

Despite the fact that it can be believed that the actors are in total disagreement with the platforms, the truth is that they consider that “there is a way in which we can all coexist”, without taking away the merit that the innovation that it proposes deserves. the various streaming platforms today, but ensuring that there are movies that are made to be seen in a movie theater. “I think there are movies that are much more fun to watch on a big screen. For example, the movie I’m shooting with Julia Roberts right now is a comedy, and comedies are fun to watch in a room full of people,” he said. “Argo” actor. The actors are estimated to be playing two lonely men who are aiming for the same mission.