Billie Eilish’s human sensitivity stole the applause of all fans

Singer Billie Eilish took a break from her concert on Saturday, February 5, to help a fan who seemed to have a medical emergency. The “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker was performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia when she noticed a fan looking distraught.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Billie asked the fan, “Do you need an inhaler?”, before turning to her crew and saying, “Do we have an inhaler? Can we grab one?” A few seconds later, after the fan was handed an inhaler, the singer told those close to her, “Guys, give her some space. Do not crowd.”

He then turned around to reassure the entire audience by insisting: “Relax, relax, it’s okay, we’re okay, we’re taking care of our people, wait.” Billie then said, “I hope people are okay until I move on,” drawing applause from the crowd. Many people interpreted the comment as a shade towards rapper Travis Scott, who continued to perform at his Astroworld Festival as a crowd turned up in November.

Billie Eilish made sure that everyone present felt good

The “Bad Guy2” star then asked the fan, “Do you have to go out or are you okay? Are you sure?” and mouthed, “I love you.” After feeling confident that the fan was okay, Billie resumed the show. “Okay, take a deep breath, go get some water, do whatever you have to do to be happy and healthy right now,” she advised.

“We’re all fine, we’re all fine, we’re going to keep it up,” she went on to tell her audience before encouraging them all to join her in taking a deep breath in and out. The concert marked the second show of Billie’s “Happier Than Ever” world tour, which kicked off in New Orleans last week.