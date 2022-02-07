Billie Eilish on Britney Spears’ fight for guardianship: “It’s horrible, really horrible”

Britney Spears’ fight to regain control of her life continues to generate headlines in international media. Now who gave his opinion on this matter was Billie Eilish, who called the Little Princess of Pop’s situation “really, really horrible”.

Days ago, the interpreter of hits like “Lucky” asked the court in charge of her case that her father Jamie Spears be accused of abuse of guardianship. Then the 39-year-old artist was allowed to choose her own lawyer. When asked about Britney’s legal battle, Billie commented during an interview with Vogue Australia: “It’s truly horrible what a lot of women have been through to this day.”

Immediately, Eilish also declared herself grateful for always having been surrounded by people who supported her: “I never had a team that wanted to screw me over, which is really weird, which (in itself) is pretty fucked up. I just have to be thankful that I have a good group of people around me who…didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what so many people have done in the past.“.

Britney Spears. Photo: Jen/Wikimedia.

For her part, Britney confessed from a post on her Instagram that she has no plans to give live performances while her father remains the guardian: “For those who choose to criticize my dance videos… look, I will not perform on any stage while my dad manages what I use, say, do or think”.

It was in view of this situation that his manager resigned a few weeks ago. In a previous hearing, the singer and dancer had already talked about how bad she was having it: “I’m traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep.” Immediately, colleagues like Christina Aguilera came out to give her voice of encouragement.