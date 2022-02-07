Billie Eilish for her concert to give a fan an inhaler | Music

billie eilish He has shown in his short but intense artistic career that he has something different. Both in the musical section and in the personal, she is not like the others, and she has once again made it clear.

And it is that the author of successes like Bad Guy or Bury a Friend has stopped his last concert to give a fan an inhaler. A gesture that took place on the night of this Saturday, February 5, in the city of Atlanta (United States).

After seeing that one of the attendees was having trouble breathing, the singer did not hesitate to take an interest in his state of health. “Do you need an inhaler?” he asked. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we get one?” he said later, turning to his team.

Much to everyone’s delight, the response from one of the backstage members had one. Next, Billie spoke for the entire audience: “Give him the time he needs, don’t get upset”.

Thanks to this Instagram fan account of the famous artist, we were able to see the beautiful scene, which ended with a happy ending: “We will continue when you are well, are you sure?” Thus, the show was able to continue with an “I love you” from Eilish to the already recovered assistant.

This detail has received the applause of his fans and all social networks. Of course, it is not the first time that he has stopped one of his shows for something similar, since he did the same thing in 2018 to give an assistant water. These are just some of the countless expressions of affection from Billie to the millions of followers she has around the world, whom he continues to care for with the same love of the first day.

This concert is part of the tour Happier Than Ever Tour, no date in Spain at the moment. This series of performances has as its main protagonist the successful album that he released last year: Happier Than Ever. In addition to this album, the young woman from Los Angeles also monopolized the musical section of the cinema in 2021 thanks to No Time To Die, central theme of the latest James Bond installment of the same name.