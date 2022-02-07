Billie Eilish causes controversy again and feels REALLY embarrassed

Billie Eilish is causing controversy again and feels REALLY embarrassed: this is what she said about her ‘previous statements’. Getty Images

Singer billie eilish have no qualms about referring to that controversy in which she was plunged a few weeks agowhen a video from the year 2011 came to light in which the interpreter appeared singing a song by rapper Tyler, The Creator with a forced accent that did not correspond to her and, in addition, pronouncing those expressions considered racist when they are reproduced by third parties people outside the African-American community.

In his last interview to the Australian edition of the magazine fashion, the 19-year-old artist has criticized media culture in the first place prevailing for giving effect to behaviors and attitudes typical of a time when she was not yet mature enough to avoid those ‘mistakes’, although she has not wanted to justify her actions either and, in fact, has directly associated them with a moment of his life from which now feel ‘shame’.

‘I find it quite strange to see how the world can know all aspects of your life and remember them that way. It’s very strange’, he has pointed out about the lack of context that surrounded the whole controversy about some words and verses that were foreign to him. ‘The internet unearths all sorts of things about people’s pasts and I’m left thinking: Don’t they understand that everyone is incredibly embarrassed about their past, that it’s so embarrassing for everyone?‘, he pointed out just before asking professional commentators for empathy.

‘Why don’t you think about the fact that you yourselves could have made mistakes in the pastAnd that the same thing has happened to other people? I have said many things with which I now disagree. In certain cases I even think completely differently, ‘said the Californian singer.